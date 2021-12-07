Afghan diplomat promises women’s rights

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar-based Afghan consul general Hafiz Mohibullah said they would ensure women’s rights, female education and the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Talking to a select group of journalists at the Afghan consulate general in Peshawar, Hafiz Mohibullah said that some countries in the west may not cooperate with them due to their hatred of the Taliban even if they honoured the commitments made with the international community and the Afghan people about women’s rights and education.

Hafiz Mohibullah holds an important position in the Taliban hierarchy and has served in key positions in the past. He was federal minister of Haj and Religious Affairs during the previous Taliban regime and had twice led the Afghan pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. He belongs to Sangeen district of Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province. Hafiz Mohibullah remained the shadow governor of Kabul and also worked as military commander and participated in crucial battles against the British forces in Helmand.

The Taliban leadership sent him and a couple of other diplomats to Pakistan weeks after they took over Kabul. Hafiz Mohibullah is a religious-cum military commander but he seemed an articulate and soft-spoken diplomat.

“When I was posted in Peshawar, I never entered the office of consul general until he himself chose to quit his job. I didn’t change a single staff member of the consulate and all the employees serving here during the previous government were allowed to continue working,” said the Afghan consul general.

He said he didn’t even ask the female staff of the consulate to sit separately from the male staff as they don’t want people and particularly the media to create issues for them.

The Afghan diplomat said that despite the economic crisis, they started paying salaries to government employees in Afghanistan. “Everybody is blaming us for not paying salaries to government employees but not a single country or media bothered to check why the previous government of Ashraf Ghani failed to pay for two months before their collapse. They had billions of dollars and there was no check on them but even then they didn’t pay two months of salaries to the government,” he explained.

Hafiz Mohibullah said they would cut salaries of government employees including the ministers, governors, and diplomats. “My predecessor received a $3500 salary apart from house rent and fuel allowance. We are unable to pay such a high salary to our employees,” he said.

He said he was being paid 50, 000 Afghani monthly. He said it was sheer injustice on the part of the United States to freeze billions of dollars of the Afghan people. The Afghan diplomat appreciated the people of Pakistan, saying the Afghan people would never forget their generosity.

“I am not saying this as a Taliban diplomat, but we the people of Afghanistan are so lucky that Pakistan is our neighbour. The Pakistani doctors, teachers and other professionals never differentiated between the Pakistanis and Afghans in their institutions. We can’t forget this,” he said.

Hafiz Mohibullah said the Taliban would never like to rule over Afghanistan alone and deny basic human rights to the people of Afghanistan. “We would give proper space to all other ethnic, religious and political groups to become part of the government. We would work for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is not possible without education and modern knowledge,” he said.