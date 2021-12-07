KPTMA chief hails govt’s export policy

PESHAWAR: Appreciating the export policy of the government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA) Chairman Salim Saifullah Khan on Monday urged the government to revise the discount rate to 6 percent per annum and also provide special tariff of electricity and gas to the export-oriented textile industry.

In a statement, he appreciated the policies of the government due to which, he said, the textile exports during the last five months had reached $ 7.834 billion. Salim Saifullah said that the textile exports of the current year had increased by 29 percent as compared to $ 6.052 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

He said he was pleased to witness that the textile exports in November 2021 were around $1.747 billion, which is 36 percent higher as compared to $1.286 billion. “The textile exports in the financial year 2021 have increased by 23 percent and crossed over $ 15.4 billion as compared to the preceding year during which textile exports was $ 12.526 billion,” he added.

He urged the government to continue with the current policies and if possible revise the discount rate to 6 percent per annum and also provide special tariff of electricity and gas to the export-oriented textile industry which would lead to a further increase in exports thereby minimising the trade deficit and improving the current account deficit. He also urged the government to continue the supply of the gas to the export -oriented sectors and co-opt the energy policies and prices followed in the neighboring countries.