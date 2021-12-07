KP local bodies polls: ECP takes notice of violation of code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken a stern notice of the violation of code of conduct by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Kamran Khan Bangash and MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi with reference to local bodies elections in the province.

The Charsadda monitoring officer has directed Bangash to appear in person at 11am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 to address the inaugural function in Charsadda so that further action may be taken as per law. Meanwhile, the DI Khan district monitoring officer has issued a notice to KP MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi for attending an election meeting on December 5 and inaugurating an election office in which he personally summoned him to his office on December 7 at 2pm so that further action can be taken.

The ECP said with regard to local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the commission is monitoring all such cases and will ensure transparency in the conduct of local government elections in the province.