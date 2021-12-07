Escape of accused from Model Town Court: IGP Punjab suspends officials on security duty

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of escape of accused from Model Town Court and sought a report from Lahore CCPO.

Taking strict action, IG Punjab suspended the officials on security duty and ordered a departmental inquiry. He said those who showed negligence during duty do not deserve any sympathy.

IGP also directed to further improve security arrangements for appearance (peshi) of the accused in courts. SSP Operations Capt Mustansir Feroze (retd) while talking to media about the incident said 166 accused were brought from two jails to appear in Model Town court Monday. When the accused were kept in ‘Bakhshi Khana’, two groups started fighting with each other. When police tried to evacuate them in order to control the situation, the accused lost control and got into a scuffle with police officers.

They hurled stones and attacked with chairs, tables and whatever else they had. Meanwhile, 12 accused escaped and two of them have been arrested. SSP Operations said SP Model Town was supervising the search operation. He further said internal accountability of the security team of the prisoners has also started in the light of which further action will be taken against them.

He said further action will be taken against the prisoners who have committed this mischief by registering an FIR. He said absconders were not involved in serious cases. There are cases of motorcycle snatching, one robbery and snatching and two illegal weapons cases while other accused are also involved in similar cases.