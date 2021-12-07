Prime accused in mass murder case arrested in Tank

TANK: The police here on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the Amakhel tragedy in which 11 people were killed.
The provincial government had announced head-money for the accused, who was arrested in Jandola on Sunday. The police also recovered the murder weapon. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said the Tank police were making efforts to end bloods feuds.
He said it would help maintain law and order in the district. It may be recalled that gunmen had opened fire on a house, killing 11 people in Amakhel. The Tank police continued operations to arrest the accused involved in the incident and bring them to justice. The main accused identified as Omar Khattab was wanted by the police. The DPO said that the accused was wanted by the police in 26 murder and other cases.
NEW DELHI: A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency...
KARACHI: The 24th annual general meeting of the executive council of Pakistan Advertisers’ Society elected a new...
AMRITSAR: Nimbu Bai, a Pakistani currently stuck at the Attari border, gave birth to a baby boy. Stranded at the...
KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has posted a video of noted religious scholar Javed Ahmad Ghamidi.In the video...
NEW DELHI: Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New...
SUKKUR: A policeman was killed in the firing of criminals in Ghotki on Monday. The policeman Sajjad Hussain Malik was ...