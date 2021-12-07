Ashiana Housing scam hearing adjourned till 13th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing scam by December 13. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the court along with accused Ahad Khan Cheema and others.

The NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani, who are proclaimed offenders.

The NAB had accused Shehbaz Sharif of misusing his authority that failed the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. The NAB alleged that Shahbaz, in connivance with former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy firm. The illegal act of the former chief minister caused a loss to the exchequer amounting to Rs660 million.