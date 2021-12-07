Scholar irked over forced disappearance of seminary students, clerics

LAHORE: President Wifaqul Madaris Shia Pakistan Allama Riaz Hussain Najafi has expressed concern over the disappearance of clerics, religious students and other citizens in the country.
In a statement on Monday, he termed harassment of innocent people and their families as a religious, legal and moral crime.He demanded from the prime minister and army chief to take immediate notice of the sorry state of affairs, adding that such extra constitutional and extrajudicial activities were causing public dislike for the state institutions.
“It is the duty of the prime minister and army chief to ensure immediate recovery of innocent missing persons,” said Najafi.He reminded that during the meeting between scholars and high officials, it was assured that mutual cooperation would be made to resolve such problems but there was no respite in extrajudicial measures.
Riaz Najafi said such forced disappearances were a serious violation of the agreement between Ittehad Tanzimat Madaris Deeniya (ITMD) and the Ministry of Education which clearly stated, “Government will take the leadership of the concerned board (Federation of Madrassas) into confidence before taking action on any complaint against a seminary student or teacher.” He said a popular cleric and principal of a seminary from Sheikhupura recently went missing.
