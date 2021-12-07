Looming Omicron threat: Pakistan further increases travel restrictions

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has added eight more names to its Category C list of countries from where travellers are banned from entering Pakistan in wake of the threat of the new COVID-19 variant Omicorn.

The new Category C list includes Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The health and testing protocols for inbound air travel from Category C countries include a complete ban on inbound travel from Category C countries.

The NCOC has, meanwhile, approved some travel relaxations to facilitate stranded Pakistanis. All Pakistanis can travel from Category C countries without exemption till December 15, but the health and testing protocols will apply.

Pakistanis already travelled/ travelling to Category C countries on short term visa and deportees are permitted to travel back without an exemption process. Pakistanis unable to get themselves vaccinated abroad (all categories) due to expired visa / Emirates ID or illegal immigrants/ deportees, pending court cases, medical conditions, pregnancy or partial vaccination from Pakistan are exempted from mandatory vaccination if they show valid proof to airline/ immigration authorities before boarding.