Conference opens at UoM

CHAKDARA: Opening ceremony of the 2nd National Conference on Mathematical Sciences was held at the Department of Mathematics, University of Malakand.UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad, Prof Dr Rahmat Ali Khan, VC SBBU Sheringal campus Upper Dir, Prof Dr Arab Naz, Dean of Social Sciences UoM, Prof Dr Sultan Alam, Dean Faculty of Engineering and others attended the event.
Speaking at the event, Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad welcomed all the guests and thanked the organisers for the event. He also pledged to organise an international conference on mathematics at the University of Malakand in the near future.
