Justice delivery a priority, says law minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law Fazal Shakur Khan on Monday said that the delivery of justice is the top priority of the government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of non-government organisations Oxfam and Lasoona. Apart from the representatives of the NGOs, senior officials of the law department also attended the meeting.

The minister said the government had a special focus on the use of technology for access to justice and various information Apps and portals have been introduced.He added that they were working with the civil society for the provision of justice and rule of law and the provincial government was ensuring all possible cooperation in this regard.He said the government appreciated the work and role of civil society and encouraged such organisations.