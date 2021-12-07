Prime accused in mass murder case arrested

TANK: The police here on Monday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the Amakhel tragedy in which 11 people were killed.
The provincial government had announced head-money for the accused, who was arrested in Jandola. The police also recovered the murder weapon. Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said the Tank police were making efforts to end blood feuds.
He said it would help maintain law and order in the district. It may be recalled that gunmen had opened fire on a house, killing 11 people in Amakhel. The Tank police continued operations to arrest the accused involved in the incident and bring them to justice. The main accused identified as Omar Khattab was wanted by the police. The DPO said that the accused was wanted by the police in 26 murder and other cases.
