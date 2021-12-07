Candidate says PPP to win LG polls in Khyber

BARA: A candidate for tehsil chairmanship of Bara, Dr Sher Shah Afridi, said on Monday that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would sweep the upcoming local government elections across Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, he said the public is fed up with the anti-people policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and they would reject the ruling party in the local government elections this month.

He said the tribal people and government infrastructure had already been severely affected in years long militancy but the government did not reconstruct educational and health facilities. “PPP has always raised the slogan of ‘Roti, Kapra aur Makan’ and served the masses in their government,” Sher Shah said.

He added that the ruling party had emerged as the only and true representative of the people of Khyber district and that was why its candidates would sweep the polls in all tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils of Bara and other tehsils of Khyber district.

Besides, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth president Irfan Afridi, president for Khyber district Farhad Shabab Afridi, Bara tehsil president Shamsul Amin, Wilayat Afridi and others were also present on occasion.