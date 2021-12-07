Six FDE officers promoted to BPS-20

Islamabad: Six officers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and ICT colleges have been promoted to BPS-20.

The Establishment Division issued the minutes of the meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB). The meeting of CSB was held from September 28 to September 30, 2021. Athar ul Islam and Dr Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh Associate Professors (BPS-19) from Federal Government Colleges have been promoted to the post of Professor (BPS-20), Asif Iqbal Khan Director (BPS-19) to the newly created post of Deputy Director General (BPS-20), Dr Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Muhammad Irfan Ali and Naeem Ur Rahim Associate professors(BPS-19) from model colleges have got promotion in BPS-20 as professor.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will issue the formal notification in few days. President of College Teachers Association Dr Rahima Rahman has congratulated the newly promoted officers.