Six FDE officers promoted to BPS-20

Islamabad: Six officers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and ICT colleges have been promoted to BPS-20.
The Establishment Division issued the minutes of the meeting of the Central Selection Board (CSB). The meeting of CSB was held from September 28 to September 30, 2021. Athar ul Islam and Dr Fauzia Tanveer Sheikh Associate Professors (BPS-19) from Federal Government Colleges have been promoted to the post of Professor (BPS-20), Asif Iqbal Khan Director (BPS-19) to the newly created post of Deputy Director General (BPS-20), Dr Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Muhammad Irfan Ali and Naeem Ur Rahim Associate professors(BPS-19) from model colleges have got promotion in BPS-20 as professor.
The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will issue the formal notification in few days. President of College Teachers Association Dr Rahima Rahman has congratulated the newly promoted officers.
Rawalpindi: It is a fact universally known that food brings people from all corners of the world together. Now...
Islamabad: National Skills University was aiming at training the technical staff for the upcoming multinational...
Rawalpindi:The Department of Sociology at Fatima Jinnah Women University has organised 1st International Health...
Rawalpindi: Teachers, students and parents will stage a protest in front of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board office...
Islamabad: Riphah Institute of Lifestyle Medicine, in collaboration with the Pakistan Association of Lifestyle...
Jamila AchakzaiIslamabad: One of the most popular cuisines around the world, Thai food has gained popularity in the...