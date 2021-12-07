Cop laid to rest

LAHORE: Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Monday, participated in the funeral prayers of the In Charge Investigation Police Station Shafique Abad Inspector Murad Rasool, a resident of Shahdara Town, who died last night due to a cardiac arrest.

DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken, SP CIA Asim Amin and other officers attended the funeral prayers. Brother of deceased Inspector Shoukat Ali and other members of the family were also present .The CCPO and other senior officers met with cop’s family members and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious life. The CCPO lauded the exceptional services of late Murad Rasool for the police department and assured the family members of full support and welfare from Lahore police. Fayyaz Ahmad Dev directed the SSP Adminstration Mubashir Maken to ensure early payment of all the service dues of late Inspector Murad Rasool as early as possible and look after the affairs of deceased inspector's family.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,075 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,121 were injured. Out of this, 673 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 448 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

HIT TO DEATH: A 65-year old man died in a road accident in Factory Area on Monday. The victim identified as Bashir along with his nephew Faisal, both residents of Ghaziabad, were heading on a bike to Jhalka Stop where a passenger wagon hit them. The victims received injuries and Bashir died on the spot. Faisal was shifted to hospital.