Smog to prevail in City

LAHORE: Smog continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted cold and dry weather with similar conditions for the next 24 hours. As per the EPA’s official data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Town Hall was 214, at Township it was 224, at Gulberg it was 313 and at DHA it was 350.

On the other hand, Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a westerly wave was present over northern areas and likely to move eastward during next 12 hours. Met officials predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts the country. Smog/fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Muzaffarabad (A/P 17mm, City 09mm), Garhi Dupatta 17, Rawalakot 15, Kotli 07, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 04), Balakot, Malam Jabba 12, Kakul 07, Parachinar, Drosh 05, Kalam 04, Mirkhani 03, Chitral, Saidu Sharif 02, Murree 09, Jhelum 05, Islamabad (Zero point, Saidpur 02, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 02), Mangla 01, Gupis 03, Astore 02 and Bagrote 01. Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Ziarat where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 10.2°C and maximum was 24.7°C.