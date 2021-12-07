Robber killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE: A suspected robber died in a police encounter in Raiwind City on Monday. Reportedly, CIA City police had received an information that suspected robbers were hiding in a house. The team raided the place. On seeing police, the suspects resorted to firing. Police also retaliated. After sometime when the firing stopped, the police party found that the suspect Sharif alias Shareefo Aoud was lying dead. Police said that the suspect had murdered a citizen Pervaiz Akhtar during a house robbery in Eden Park.

SUSPENDED: A police constable has been suspended by SP Cantonment on extracting bribe from a citizen appearing for inquiry before a DSP. The suspended constable has been identified as Dilshad. He was deputed in North Cantonment police station.

The DSP office was also situated on the premises. A party had been appearing before DSP for investigations purpose of a case. The suspected constable lured them by showing himself as staff of DSP for arranging favour and took bribe. When the deal went sour, the matter was complained before senior police officer. SP Cantt Essa Sukhera suspended the constable and closed him to police lines.

ARRESTED: Five suspects thrashed a youth publicly and also filmed the incident after being frustrated over a minor issue in the Harbancepura. Police on Monday arrested the suspects, said SP Cantt Essa Sukhera.

He said that the suspects identified as Jahanzeb, Ali Saddam, Sheharyar Khan and Ali Ajmal had lured the victim on pretext of help in a work. When he reached there, they subjected him to severe torture and also made a video. Police after taking cognizance of the matter arrested the suspects and registered a case against them.