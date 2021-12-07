26,473 vehicles fined

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Company, Punjab Transport Authority and traffic police have imposed Rs12million fines on 26,473 smoky vehicles. According to details, 4,415 heavy smoky vehicles were impounded at various police stations while 6,732 small-scale smoke-emitting vehicles were issued warnings on the spot.

Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Transport Company, Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said it is not possible to make a pollution-free society without the cooperation of citizens. Citizens should also play a key role in making the city pollution-free. Anti-smog campaign under the supervision of Deputy General Manager Enforcement Punjab Transport Company Faisal Yusuf will continue, CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said.