26,473 vehicles fined

LAHORE: Punjab Transport Company, Punjab Transport Authority and traffic police have imposed Rs12million fines on 26,473 smoky vehicles. According to details, 4,415 heavy smoky vehicles were impounded at various police stations while 6,732 small-scale smoke-emitting vehicles were issued warnings on the spot.
Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Transport Company, Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said it is not possible to make a pollution-free society without the cooperation of citizens. Citizens should also play a key role in making the city pollution-free. Anti-smog campaign under the supervision of Deputy General Manager Enforcement Punjab Transport Company Faisal Yusuf will continue, CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said.
LAHORE: School Education Department Punjab has posted Pervez Akhtar Khan as Chief Executive Officer of District...
LAHORE: Around five people were injured after two rival groups clashed with each other over setting up of a vendor...
LAHORE: Minister for Revenue Muhammad Anwar has expressed deep grief over the crash of army helicopter in Siachen. He...
LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre has invited nominations for the second Shahkaar Theatre Awards. The awards have been instituted...
LAHORE: Capital City Police officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev and other senior police officers on Monday,...
Islamabad: The Punjab government has decided to introduce new wildlife act to discourage poaching and sale of birds on...