Yasmin Rashid opens online drug sale licencing system

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated online system of drug sale licencing at a local hotel here on Monday.

Adviser to Chief Minister Hanif Khan Pitafi, Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Suhail, Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association, Pakistan Retailers and Chemists Association and officials of the Pharmacy Associations were present. Additional Secretary Dr Suhail shared the objectives of online system of drug sale licensing.

The health minister said, “The government is introducing a system of automation in Punjab to facilitate people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The step was taken under the Prime Minister Digital Pakistan Vision. Through Centralized Drug Licencing Public Portal, people will be registered online for issuance and renewal of drug licences. The Drug Sale Licencing Portal shall end the prospects of long queues and delays. After physical inspection of the place, the licence shall be available for applicants online through dashboard portal. For any query or guidance, people may contact 1033.

Applicant may get online guidance on online licencing. A bar coded system for medicines is also in pipeline and I appeal people to relinquish self-medication. Right and complete usage of medicine is necessary for people. The government is working to stop sale of medicines without prescription. Patients must get prescription from a qualified doctor. The supply chain of medicines from manufacturer to hospitals stocks is being stringently monitored. The sale of drugs rules shall be enforced and complied with.” Adviser to CM Hanif Khan Pitafi in his address said he admired the health minister for rendering excellent work. He said online portal will help stop sale of medicines without prescription. He said during inspections, 47 manufacturing companies were sealed and a fine of Rs80 million was imposed on violators.

Meanwhile, the health minister announced fresh hiring of another 15,000 human resources in the Health Department here on Monday. The minister said that hiring shall be made through NTS. These hiring shall be made in 9 units and cadres of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department which include technical, non-technical, nursing, consultant, medical professionals, dental, pharmacy, vertical programmes, regular programmes and DG Health Services. The minister said 15,000 hiring shall be made in technical, non-technical, PMO, PWMO, APMO, APWMO, SMO, SWMO, MO, WMO, dental surgeon, pharmacist, Drug Control, TB Control Programme, Punjab AIDS Control Programme, EPI, NCD, CD&EPC, Hepatitis Control Programme, IRMNCH &NP, PMU, PSPU and HISDU.

The health minister said that Punjab has hired more than 46,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. She said the department was working on 50pc of its strength and since taking over, the government has ensured record hiring on merit. As per vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the department is working on induction of quality human resource as well as creating employment opportunities, she added.