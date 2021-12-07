Nobel literature winner Gurnah receives medal in UK

LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature, in a brief ceremony held in London due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gurnah won the prestigious award in October for his novels unflinchingly portraying the effects of colonialism and the plight of refugees. The 72-year-old author bowed to Sweden’s ambassador to Britain, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, as she handed him his medal and diploma at a ceremony at her official residence.
