Suspected Palestinian attacker shot dead by Israeli guard

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager who drove his car into an Israeli security checkpoint in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Monday by a security guard at the scene, officials said.

The car-ramming occurred after 1:00 am at the Te’enim checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, an Israeli defence ministry statement said, adding that the assailant had been "neutralised".

It was not immediately clear if the alleged attacker was killed, but the official Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported that 15-year-old Mohammed Nidal Yunes died from injuries after being fired on at a checkpoint. An Israeli security official confirmed to AFP that the driver of the vehicle was killed.