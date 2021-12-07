Suspected Palestinian attacker shot dead by Israeli guard

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager who drove his car into an Israeli security checkpoint in the occupied West Bank was shot dead on Monday by a security guard at the scene, officials said.
The car-ramming occurred after 1:00 am at the Te’enim checkpoint near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, an Israeli defence ministry statement said, adding that the assailant had been "neutralised".
It was not immediately clear if the alleged attacker was killed, but the official Palestinian news agency Wafa later reported that 15-year-old Mohammed Nidal Yunes died from injuries after being fired on at a checkpoint. An Israeli security official confirmed to AFP that the driver of the vehicle was killed.
Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev...
AL-FAW, Iraq: On the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, Iraqi fishermen live in constant fear of arrest by Iranian...
LONDON: Britain’s gender pay gap remains wide and has barely narrowed over the last 25 years, according to a study...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the...
WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has...
LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for...