British officers jailed

LONDON: Two London police officers were on Monday each jailed for nearly three years after they admitted to sharing crime scene photographs on WhatsApp of two murdered sisters. The case, which came after another serving officer was jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a woman, has added to a crisis of public confidence in the British capital’s police force.
Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev...
AL-FAW, Iraq: On the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, Iraqi fishermen live in constant fear of arrest by Iranian...
LONDON: Britain’s gender pay gap remains wide and has barely narrowed over the last 25 years, according to a study...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the...
WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has...
LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for...