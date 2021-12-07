 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
British officers jailed

By AFP
December 07, 2021

LONDON: Two London police officers were on Monday each jailed for nearly three years after they admitted to sharing crime scene photographs on WhatsApp of two murdered sisters. The case, which came after another serving officer was jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a woman, has added to a crisis of public confidence in the British capital’s police force.