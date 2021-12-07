 
December 07, 2021
Austria swears in new chancellor

By AFP
December 07, 2021

Vienna: Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer was sworn in as the country’s third chancellor in as many months on Monday, after the fallout from a corruption scandal shook his ruling People’s Party. President Alexander Van der Bellen formally swore Nehammer in at a ceremony at Vienna’s Hofburg Palace just after 1 pm local time (1200 GMT).