Tuesday December 07, 2021
World

Covid caused surge in malaria deaths: WHO

By AFP
December 07, 2021

GENEVA: Pandemic-related disruptions caused tens of thousands more malaria deaths in 2020, the World Health Organisation said on Monday, but added that urgent action had averted a far worse scenario. In a fresh report, the UN health agency found that Covid-19 had reversed progress against the mosquito-borne disease, which was already plateauing before the pandemic struck.