100 dead cats found in French pensioner’s home

Nice, France: Around 100 dead cats were found in the home of a retired man in southern France, animal protection associations said on Monday. The volunteers were alerted by the niece of the 81-year-old who entered his house on Sunday after he was taken to hospital in Nice on the French Riviera and discovered the lifeless pets.
Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev...
AL-FAW, Iraq: On the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, Iraqi fishermen live in constant fear of arrest by Iranian...
LONDON: Britain’s gender pay gap remains wide and has barely narrowed over the last 25 years, according to a study...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the...
WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has...
LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for...