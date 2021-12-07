 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
100 dead cats found in French pensioner’s home

By AFP
December 07, 2021
Nice, France: Around 100 dead cats were found in the home of a retired man in southern France, animal protection associations said on Monday. The volunteers were alerted by the niece of the 81-year-old who entered his house on Sunday after he was taken to hospital in Nice on the French Riviera and discovered the lifeless pets.