Ennahdha party protests ‘defamation’ campaign

TUNIS: Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, the biggest party in Tunisia’s suspended parliament, said on Monday it was facing an orchestrated "defamation" campaign aimed at shutting it out of national politics.

Ennahdha has been locked for months in a showdown with President Kais Saied, who on July 25 froze the legislature, sacked the Ennahdha-backed government and seized a wide range of powers.