Ennahdha party protests ‘defamation’ campaign

TUNIS: Islamist-inspired Ennahdha, the biggest party in Tunisia’s suspended parliament, said on Monday it was facing an orchestrated "defamation" campaign aimed at shutting it out of national politics.
Ennahdha has been locked for months in a showdown with President Kais Saied, who on July 25 froze the legislature, sacked the Ennahdha-backed government and seized a wide range of powers.
Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev...
AL-FAW, Iraq: On the banks of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, Iraqi fishermen live in constant fear of arrest by Iranian...
LONDON: Britain’s gender pay gap remains wide and has barely narrowed over the last 25 years, according to a study...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru spewed more ash on Monday, hampering the search for survivors as the...
WASHINGTON: The United States and allies sounded the alarm on Monday over reports the Ethiopian government has...
LONDON: British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah on Monday received his medal as winner of this year’s Nobel Prize for...