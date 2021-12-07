Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits; Vaccine developer warns of ‘more lethal’ pandemic

London: The lead developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine warned the next pandemic could be "more lethal", urging better preparedness in a speech set to be aired on Monday.

Sarah Gilbert, who is credited with saving millions of lives through her role in designing the jab, said the world must build on key lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic. "This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both," Gilbert said in her draft Richard Dimbleby Lecture, to be broadcast Monday evening.

"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness.

"The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost," Gilbert will say. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which was the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, is used in more than 170 countries globally.

It is significantly cheaper and easier to deliver than others, and is credited with increasing vaccine access in poorer countries. Gilbert was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year for services to science and public health for her role in its development.

She been making and testing vaccines for more than a decade, primarily using antigens from malaria and influenza, and initiated the Covid-19 vaccine project in early 2020 after the virus first emerged in China.

As the world now confronts the Omicron variant, with nearly 250 cases now identified in Britain alone, she urged continued caution. "Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant," Gilbert said.

"But as we have seen before, reduced protection against infection and mild disease does not necessarily mean reduced protection against severe disease and death."Meanwhile, Nigeria on Monday criticised Britain’s decision to tighten travel restrictions over the new Omicron variant, saying the move was "unjust" and "discriminatory".

The UK government has added Nigeria to its "red list" countries. Under it, people entering Britain must go into 10-day quarantine, the costs of which must be borne by the individual. Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, last week said it had discovered three cases of the new Omicron variant among passengers who had recently travelled to South Africa.

"The decision... is unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory. The decision is also not driven by science or common sense," Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters. "We sincerely hope the British government will immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on the red list and rescind it immediately."

He said developed countries should do more to ensure developing countries like Nigeria have more access to coronavirus vaccines instead of imposing travel bans. Canada has also banned travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over fears of the spread of Omicron.

First reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) after being detected in southern Africa earlier in November, the Omicron variant has appeared in well over a dozen countries, global fears about a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than five million people.

Countries in Europe and other regions swiftly imposed bans on travel from southern Africa, a move criticised by South Africa and the WHO.In a related development, the European Union’s drug regulator on Monday cleared the arthritis treatment tocilizumab for use in patients hospitalised with severe Covid-19, saying it reduced the risk of death.

The anti-inflammatory drug made by Swiss pharma giant Roche should be used with steroids for critically ill patients, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The World Health Organisation and the United States have already endorsed the treatment, sold by Roche as RoActemra in Europe.

The EMA recommended extending tocilizumab’s use to include treating adults with Covid-19 who are receiving "systemic" steroid treatment and require extra oxygen or mechanical ventilation.

The European Commission must now formally approve the Amsterdam-based watchdog’s recommendation. Previously approved for arthritis in adults and children, tocilizumab works by suppressing a dangerous "cytokine storm" over-reaction of the immune system to the coronavirus.

The drug, given intravenously or by injection, was found to reduce the risk of death and the length of time spent in hospital in a study of more than 4,000 patients with severe Covid-19, the EMA said.

But it should be given in tandem with corticosteroids as an "increase in mortality cannot be excluded" if used without them, it added. The approval adds to the 27-nation EU’s anti-Covid toolbox, which already includes four vaccines, two antibody treatments including Roche’s Regeneron, and an emergency use green light for Merck’s anti-Covid pill.