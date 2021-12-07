 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Emerging women cricketers’ camp from December 10

December 07, 2021

LAHORE: As many as 28 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance Centre, Multan, from December. Over the course of the 18-day camp, these players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women’s national cricket team as well as academy coaches.