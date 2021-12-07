Peter Moores Kings new head coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings has appointed former England cricketer Peter Moores as its new head coach. Moores, who has twice coached England, acknowledged the PSL as one of the best leagues and expressed his excitement to be a part of the Kings family.
“I am very excited to be a part of Karachi Kings family. PSL is one of the best tournaments in the world,” he said. Moores also praised the culture and passion of Pakistan’s cricketers and fans, and expressed hope that he can help Kings win another title. “The culture and the spirit of the people here is admirable. Every effort will be made to win the trophy again for Karachi Kings,” he said.
