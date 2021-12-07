Hernandez says ‘worst moment of career’ after Bayern move

MUNICH: World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez revealed on Monday how his record-breaking move to Bayern Munich turned into a nightmare with recurring injuries and the threat of a prison sentence in Spain.

The defender became the most expensive player in Bundesliga history when he joined Bayern from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for 80 million euros ($90 million). But the 25-year-old said a string of injuries isolated him from his teammates, and he also had to deal with judicial problems in Spain.

"They weren´t easy years," Hernandez said in an interview with German magazine Kicker. "I was injured for the first year and a half and it was definitely the worst moment of my career. "First I missed six months, then I played two months, and then I had four months out again.

"When you´re not with your teammates every day and you´re alone often, it gets you down. But now that I am with them I feel well integrated into the team." In October, Hernandez appeared before a Madrid court for violating a restraining order in 2017 banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair, who are now married.