Pacers help Northern secure lead against Sindh

KARACHI: Fifth-placed Northern dominated the first day of their eighth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 against leaders Sindh here at the UBL Sports Complex on Monday.

Northern’s pacers Athar Mahmood (4-23) and Kashif Ali (3-42) ripped through Sindh’s batting line-up and they were reduced to 98-9 in 31 overs but they opted to declare their innings to deny the bowling side an extra point.

Omair Bin Yousuf scored 33 which came off 74 balls and had five fours. Mir Hamza made 18 not out off 11 balls, hammering two fours. Sohail Khan (14) and Ahsan Ali (10) were the only other batsmen who entered double figures.

Mohammad Musa took 2-19 in seven overs.

Northern, in response, lost Mohammad Huraira (10) and Zaid Alam (0) early. But skipper Umar Amin (69*) and Sarmad Bhatti (53*) shared 118 runs for the third wicket to enable Northern to take a lead. They were 38 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand.

Amin had hit 11 fours in his 119-ball effort while Sarmad had struck six fours in his 141-ball stay at the crease.

Fast bowler Sohail Khan picked 2-39 in 12 overs.

At the SBP Sports Complex, second-placed Southern Punjab declared their first innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 166-9. Mohammad Imran, who came at No7, scored 64 off 83 balls, hammering four sixes and the same number of fours. Yousuf Babar made 28 off 79 balls, striking two fours. Tayyab Tahir made 26 off 66 balls, smacking two fours and one six. Fast bowler Arshad Iqbal got 4-41 in 14.4 overs while lanky speedster Irfanullah Shah claimed 2-60 in 18 overs.

In reply, KP were 45-2 in 20 overs when bails were drawn.

Ashfaq Ahmad was batting on 15 and with him at the other end was night watchman Arshad Iqbal.

Israrullah fell for 16 and Musaddiq Ahmed on 11. Amir Yamin and Agha Salman got one wicket each.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Shan Masood hit 102 to enable Balochistan to reach 283-5 in their first innings against Central Punjab. Shan hit 13 fours and three sixes in yet another ton as he had also hit a century in the last round.

Shan scored 157 for the opening stand with Imran Butt, who chipped in with 65 off 136 balls, smacking seven fours and one six. Ayaz Tasawar was batting on 36 and with him at the other end was Kashif Bhatti on 30 when the day’s game ended after 86 overs. Spinner Zafar Gohar got 2-113 while Hussain Talat claimed 2-18.