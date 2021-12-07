‘Clinical’ India thrash New Zealand to top Test rankings

MUMBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed his “clinical” side after they hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday and clinch the series 1-0.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets — and 300th scalp on home soil — as India usurped the Black Caps as the world’s top-ranked Test side. New Zealand, who started day four on 140-5 in their chase of an improbable 540, were all out for 167 before lunch in Mumbai.

It was tough on New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel, who had made history with 10 wickets in the first innings. New Zealand, who doggedly hung on for a draw in the opening match of the two-Test series, were undone by their batting after Ajaz’s heroics.

They collapsed to 62 all out in their first innings and were never in the chase against India’s spin force. Kohli, who returned to lead India after he stepped down as national Twenty20 captain and took a short break, said: “To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we’ve seen time and again.

“You want individuals to step up, and guys did that. Even the first Test match was good, this was better.” Ashwin, who struck three times in the final session on day three, sent back overnight batsman Henry Nicholls, stumped for 44, for the final wicket.

Jayant Yadav bowled Rachin Ravindra for 18 and struck twice in one over, as he returned career-best figures of 4-49. Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with 60, was the only bit of resistance for the tourists during his fourth-wicket stand of 73 with Nicholls on Sunday.

Ajaz, a left-arm spinner whose name went up on the Wankhede honours board on Saturday after his perfect 10, stood out with match figures of 14-225 — the best ever by a bowler against India.

India won the toss

India 1st Innings 325 all out

New Zealand 1st innings 62 all out

India 2nd Innings

Mayank c Young b Patel 62

Pujara c Taylor b Patel 47

Gill c Latham b Ravindra 47

Kohli (c) b Ravindra 36

Iyer st †Blundell b Patel 14

Saha† c Jamieson b Ravindra 13

Axar not out 41

Jayant c & b Patel 6

Extras: (b 6, lb 3, nb 1) 10

Total: (70 Ov, RR: 3.94) 276/7d

Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Fall: 1-107, 31.2 ov 2-115, 35.5 ov 3-197, 59.4 ov 4-211, 61.2 ov 5-217, 62.1 ov 6-238, 66.2 ov 7-276, 69.6 ov

Bowling: Tim Southee 13-2-31-0 Ajaz Patel 26-3-106-4 Kyle Jamieson 8-2-15-0 William Somerville 10-0-59-0 Rachin Ravindra 13-2-56-3

New Zealand 2nd Innings (Target 540)

Latham (c) lbw b Ashwin 6

Young c sub (SA Yadav) b Ashwin 20

Mitchell c J Yadav b Patel 60

Taylor c Pujara b Ashwin 6

Nicholls st †Saha b Ashwin 44

Blundell† run out (sub [KS Bharat]/†Saha) 0

Ravindra c Pujara b J Yadav 18

Jamieson lbw b J Yadav 0

Southee b J Yadav 0

Somerville c Agarwal b J Yadav 1

Ajaz Patel not out 0

Extras: (b 9, lb 1, nb 2) 12

Total: (56.3 Ov, RR: 2.95) 167

Fall: 1-13, 3.6 ov 2-45, 14.3 ov 3-55, 16.1 ov 4-128, 34.3 ov 5-129, 36.5 ov 6-162, 51.5 ov 7-165, 53.2 ov 8-165, 53.4 ov 9-167, 55.1 ov 10-167, 56.3 ov

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 5-2-13-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 22.3-9-34-4 Axar Patel 10-2-42-1 Jayant Yadav 14-4-49-4 Umesh Yadav 5-1-19-0

Result: India won by 372 runs

Man of the Match: Mayank Agarwal (IND)

Men of the Series: Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)

Umpires: India Chaudhary, Nitin Menon