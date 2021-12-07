‘Clinical’ India thrash New Zealand to top Test rankings

MUMBAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed his “clinical” side after they hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday and clinch the series 1-0.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a match tally of eight wickets — and 300th scalp on home soil — as India usurped the Black Caps as the world’s top-ranked Test side. New Zealand, who started day four on 140-5 in their chase of an improbable 540, were all out for 167 before lunch in Mumbai.
It was tough on New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel, who had made history with 10 wickets in the first innings. New Zealand, who doggedly hung on for a draw in the opening match of the two-Test series, were undone by their batting after Ajaz’s heroics.
They collapsed to 62 all out in their first innings and were never in the chase against India’s spin force. Kohli, who returned to lead India after he stepped down as national Twenty20 captain and took a short break, said: “To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we’ve seen time and again.
“You want individuals to step up, and guys did that. Even the first Test match was good, this was better.” Ashwin, who struck three times in the final session on day three, sent back overnight batsman Henry Nicholls, stumped for 44, for the final wicket.
Jayant Yadav bowled Rachin Ravindra for 18 and struck twice in one over, as he returned career-best figures of 4-49. Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with 60, was the only bit of resistance for the tourists during his fourth-wicket stand of 73 with Nicholls on Sunday.
Ajaz, a left-arm spinner whose name went up on the Wankhede honours board on Saturday after his perfect 10, stood out with match figures of 14-225 — the best ever by a bowler against India.
India won the toss
India 1st Innings 325 all out
New Zealand 1st innings 62 all out
India 2nd Innings
Mayank c Young b Patel 62
Pujara c Taylor b Patel 47
Gill c Latham b Ravindra 47
Kohli (c) b Ravindra 36
Iyer st †Blundell b Patel 14
Saha† c Jamieson b Ravindra 13
Axar not out 41
Jayant c & b Patel 6
Extras: (b 6, lb 3, nb 1) 10
Total: (70 Ov, RR: 3.94) 276/7d
Did not bat: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Fall: 1-107, 31.2 ov 2-115, 35.5 ov 3-197, 59.4 ov 4-211, 61.2 ov 5-217, 62.1 ov 6-238, 66.2 ov 7-276, 69.6 ov
Bowling: Tim Southee 13-2-31-0 Ajaz Patel 26-3-106-4 Kyle Jamieson 8-2-15-0 William Somerville 10-0-59-0 Rachin Ravindra 13-2-56-3
New Zealand 2nd Innings (Target 540)
Latham (c) lbw b Ashwin 6
Young c sub (SA Yadav) b Ashwin 20
Mitchell c J Yadav b Patel 60
Taylor c Pujara b Ashwin 6
Nicholls st †Saha b Ashwin 44
Blundell† run out (sub [KS Bharat]/†Saha) 0
Ravindra c Pujara b J Yadav 18
Jamieson lbw b J Yadav 0
Southee b J Yadav 0
Somerville c Agarwal b J Yadav 1
Ajaz Patel not out 0
Extras: (b 9, lb 1, nb 2) 12
Total: (56.3 Ov, RR: 2.95) 167
Fall: 1-13, 3.6 ov 2-45, 14.3 ov 3-55, 16.1 ov 4-128, 34.3 ov 5-129, 36.5 ov 6-162, 51.5 ov 7-165, 53.2 ov 8-165, 53.4 ov 9-167, 55.1 ov 10-167, 56.3 ov
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 5-2-13-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 22.3-9-34-4 Axar Patel 10-2-42-1 Jayant Yadav 14-4-49-4 Umesh Yadav 5-1-19-0
Result: India won by 372 runs
Man of the Match: Mayank Agarwal (IND)
Men of the Series: Ravichandran Ashwin (IND)
Umpires: India Chaudhary, Nitin Menon
LAHORE: As many as 28 women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High Performance...
LAHORE: Pakistan Super League franchise Karachi Kings has appointed former England cricketer Peter Moores as its new...
KARACHI: Nadir Mirza moved into the semifinals of under-16 singles at 10th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at...
PERTH: Perth was axed Monday as host of the potentially pivotal fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England,...
KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team is reaching home on Tuesday from India where they ended 11th in the 16-team...
ISLAMABAD: The 34th edition of the Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2021 got underway with the...