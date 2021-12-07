E-commerce enterprise UNS lands on PSX GEM Board

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday announced the listing of Universal Network Systems Limited (UNS) on its Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board, a platform specifically created to support growth enterprises for their capital raising needs.

The second listing comes days after Pak Agro Packaging Limited (PAPL) became the first company to be listed on PSX’s GEM Board, the PSX said. It added that UNS was the first enterprise from the e-commerce logistics sector to be listed on the board.

A gong ceremony was held to inaugurate the second listing on the GEM Board and to open the trading day. UNS is involved in core logistics, e-commerce logistics, warehousing and relevant e-commerce & logistics operations.

The company had set out to raise Rs445,705,000 through the PSX GEM Board Listing. The issue consisted of 6,857,000 ordinary shares comprising of 25 percent of the post-issue paid-up capital of the company. The entire issue was offered at a fixed price of Rs65/share.

The issue was oversubscribed by 1.68x as total applications for 11,548,000 ordinary shares against the issue size of 6,857,000 ordinary shares were received. Farrukh Khan, Managing Director (MD) PSX, addressing the ceremony said, “I congratulate UNS as the second company to be listed on the GEM Board of the Exchange”. “This listing comes in quick succession to the first listing on the GEM Board which took place 10 days ago and we have a robust pipeline for future listings.”

The GEM Board was an important innovation in Pakistan’s capital market and would support the financing needs of the hugely important and vibrant SME sector by enabling them to raise debt and equity capital, at a low cost and with ease, Khan said.

“The new board will also help in the full value chain of early stage financing in Pakistan, which is really taking off now. So now, not only can smaller cos raise growth capital but early investors will also have a viable exit opportunity by listing on the GEM board,” he added.