Rupee rebounds

KARACHI: The rupee reversed the previous losses on Monday to end higher after Pakistan received a $3 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia under its economic support package.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 176.48 to the dollar, up 0.16 percent from Friday’s close of 176.77. The local unit gained one rupee to end at 178.50 against the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said the rupee managed to post gains as a result of receiving inflows from Saudi Arabia that lifted market sentiment. “We expect the rupee to strengthen further against the greenback in coming days,” a dealer said.

The Saudi inflows have increased the country’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $25 billion and the central bank’s reserves rose to $19 billion. That would be sufficient to pay three months of imports given monthly imports of around $8 billion. Analysts said these inflows would provide ‘some’ support, but given the increasing imports, this fund alone would not be adequate, they feared.

The monthly trade deficit reached an all-time high in November while the trade gap widened 117 percent to 20.8 billion. The current account deficit surged to $1.66 billion in October from $1.13 billion in September.