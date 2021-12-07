Stubborn economic noise stymies stocks

Stocks see-sawed on Monday to close a sluggardly session barely changed in a mostly risk-offish trade as economic noise dies hard, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index gained 47.94 points or 0.11 percent to finish the day at 43,280.77 points, testing a high of 43,552.41 and lowest of 42,972.61 points in the day.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd in a post-market note said the equities remained lackluster the entire trading session. Bears kept the market under their claws owing to deep concerns arising from widening current account deficit and higher inflation, and a likely monetary tightening by the central bank down the line, the brokerage said.

It further said the market opened on a positive note but activity remained sluggish during the day due to volatility in the index, but somehow managed to closed positive at the day end. “Selling pressures seems to have subsided at current levels and the market may witness good flows moving forward,” said the Arif Habib report.

KSE-30 Shares Index also rose by 59.20 points or 0.35 percent to 16,777.44 points. Traded shares, however, decreased 111 million to 176.91 million from 287.73 million. Traded value dropped to Rs6.08 billion from Rs10.27 billion. Market capital improved to Rs7.418 trillion from Rs7.414 trillion. Out of 314 actives in the session, 122 moved higher, 175 lower, while 17 ended without any gain or loss.

Topline Securities in its market wrap said the equities started the week on a positive note in the backdrop of Saudi cash facility of $3 billion credited in the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) account over the weekend, as announced by the finance minister.

Investors’ interest was seen mainly in the blue chips stocks having attractive price levels and offering better dividend yields, relatively, in the environment of rising interest rates, the brokerage said.

Technology and energy sector stocks led the show where PPL, TRG, POL, SYS, and OGDC cumulatively added 225 points, the Topline report added.

Colgate Palmolive was the top gainer, rising Rs39.99 to Rs2,499.99/share, followed by Premier Sugar, growing Rs31.94 to Rs457.90/share.

The top loser, Nestle Pakistan, fell Rs124.50 to Rs5,225.50/share, followed by Bhanero Textile, down Rs85.42 to close at Rs1,053.58/share.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said, stocks showed recovery after reports the SBP had received $3 billion Saudi fund and rupee recovery.

Strong economic outlook ahead of the release of IMF tranche and 33 percent year-on-year surge in exports near to record $2.93 billion in November 2021, higher remittances, and rising global crude oil prices contributed to the bullish close, Mehanti added.

WorldCall Telecom was the highest traded stock with 16.58 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 12.57 million shares.

Notable turnover-makers included TRG Pakistan Ltd, Unity Foods Ltd, Hascol Petrol, Treet Corp, K-Electric Ltd., Byco Petroleum, TPL Properties, and Ghani Global Holding. Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 69.03 million from 128.15 million shares on the last trading session.

Pearl Securities in a note said the benchmark index moved both ways during the day on account of pressure on economic numbers along with the political disturbance. Investors’ interest was low during the day amid concerns over further hike in policy rate in the upcoming monetary policy announcement, the brokerage said adding somehow, the index managed to close in green as SBP received Saudi deposit.