Cement dispatches up 6.91pc to 4.82mln tonnes

LAHORE: The cement sector dispatches increased 6.91 percent in November 2021 to 4.82 million tonnes against 4.5 million tonnes in the same month last year mostly on construction sector strength, latest numbers showed on Monday.

According to All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) data, local dispatches for the month under review clocked in at 4.124 million tonnes compared to 3.742 million tonnes in November last, showing an increase of 10.21 percent. Cement exports declined 9.2 percent as the volumes reduced from 766,273 tonnes in November 2020 to 695,779 tonnes in November 2021.

Last month, North-based cement mills dispatched 3.469 million tonnes of this building material in domestic markets, showing an increase of 10.87 percent against 3.129 million tonnes in November 2020.

The South-based mills sold 654,983 tonnes of cement in local markets during the month, which is 6.83 percent higher compared to 613,113 tonnes sold in November 2020.

Exports from North-based mills slumped 69.67 percent from 182,091 tonnes in November 2020 to 55,234 tonnes in November 2021. The exports from the South increased 9.65 percent to 640,545 tonnes in the month under review from 584,182 tonnes in the same month last year.

During the first five months of current fiscal year FY2022, total cement dispatches (domestic and exports) reached 22.86 million tonnes, 4.11 percent lower than 23.83 million tons dispatched in the same period of last fiscal year.

Further analysis indicates the domestic uptake of the commodity slightly increased 2.84 percent to 20.007 million tonnes from 19.455 million tons during July-November, whereas exports during the same period sagged 34.92 percent to 2.853 million tonnes from 4.384 million tonnes during same period last fiscal.

North-based mills supplied 16.785 million tonnes of cement domestically during the July-November of this fiscal year showing a marginal increase of 0.17 percent than 16.757 million tonnes during same period last fiscal. Exports from North fell 52.56 percent to 516,003 tonnes during July-November FY2022 compared with 1.087 million tonnes exported during the same period last fiscal year.

Domestic dispatches by Southern mills during July-November of this fiscal stood at 3.22 million tonnes showing an increase of 19.4 percent over 2.698 million tonnes dispatched in the same period last fiscal.

There was, however, a substantial fall of around 29.1 percent in exports from South as the volumes reduced to 2.337 million tonnes in the first five months from 3.296 million tonnes during corresponding period of last fiscal year.