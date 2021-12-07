Opposition politicking despite acceptance of their proposal, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that his government is ready to talk to the opposition on the newly passed provincial local government amendment bill.

However, he added, if the opposition is interested in politicking, making alliances and filing cases, let them do what they want, because the government is fully committed to strengthening the LG bodies. He was talking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed building of Al Mustafa Trust’s orphanage in Korangi.

Replying to a question, the CM said Sindh LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had discussed the amendments to the LG law with the opposition parties before bringing it to the cabinet and the provincial assembly.

“It was the opposition’s proposal that towns have been created in the city in place of DMCs [district municipal corporations], and now they have started politicking. We are ready to talk to the opposition if they have some solid suggestions to strengthen the LG law,” said the chief executive.

“The opposition has chosen to file cases and make political alliances against the [LG amendment] bill. Let them do it because they are not serious about developing the local bodies as strong institutions.”

The CM said educational institutions and health facilities have been taken away from the LG bodies because they have failed to run them properly for the benefit of the public. However, in their place the government has given them the entire public health system, all the municipal functions and representation in other civic agencies, he added.

Responding to a query about the proposed ordinance for the regularisation of illegal constructions, the CM said the ordinance is aimed at protecting the investment of the people who purchase flats in a building.

“If a builder constructs a building in violation of the rules and regulations, it should be he who is penalised instead of penalising the residents.” He said he felt sorry to see the statement of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail criticising the said ordinance, adding that the statement is against the norms and ethics.

He pointed out that being the governor, he should have recorded his observations on the summary regarding the draft ordinance sent to him instead of issuing public statements. Shah said that a similar law has already been enforced in Punjab, and wondered that now that Sindh wants to introduce such a law, why an unnecessary hue and cry is being raised.

Replying to another question, he said President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have strengthened the party in Punjab. “Our votes have increased by seven times from 5,000 in 2018 to 32,000 while the vote bank of the PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] has decreased from 90,000 to 42,000,” he said, adding that the PPP will demonstrate a powerful comeback in Punjab in the next elections.

Orphanage

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of My Home — Al Mustafa Orphanage, Shah invited all the children living there to the CM house to have lunch with him.

“I’ll invite all my cabinet members, and they will meet with you, interact with you and have lunch with you. You are our future, and we will support you and groom you as our future leaders.”

He said he is glad to be a part of the ceremony because it is for a cause that is close to his heart. “Being the chief minister of the province, my heart aches at the sad reality that there are around four million orphans in Pakistan.”

He also said that in the past couple of decades, this number has drastically increased due to natural disasters like earthquakes, floods and heavy rainfall, massive killings due to terrorism and a heavy influx of refugees from the neighbouring countries. The CM said he is glad to see that Al-Mustafa Welfare Society is making serious efforts in this regard. “Rescuing the vulnerable, orphaned children and giving them a home, education, good food and all the comforts of life is commendable.”

He said he especially likes the idea of calling the orphanage My Home because this name will give the children a sense of ownership, warmth and security. He was pleased and impressed by their performance. “These children are our future, and I hope to see them leading in different fields of life.”

He lauded the services of Al-Mustafa, saying that Haji Hanif Tayyab’s services for humanity are praiseworthy. Others who spoke on the occasion included Haji Hanif Tayyab and Javeed Ghori. Earlier, the CM unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the new building of the orphanage. He also visited the old-age home to meet the elderly and interact with them.