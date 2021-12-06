Four die of Corona, 67 new cases detected in KP

PESHAWAR: Four more persons died of Coronavirus (Covid-19) as 67 new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours in the province, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.
With 4 new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 5862 while on the other hand total active cases have dropped to 743. As many as 8003 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 39 were proved positive for Coronavirus.
During the same period 39 patients have also been recovered from the disease, reaching the total number of the recovered persons in the province to 173778.
NOWSHERA: A local leader of Jamaat-e-Islami on Sunday quit his party and announced joining the Pakistan...
MANSEHRA: The district administration on Sunday sealed many stone crushing plants in parts of the tehsil for creating...
BATKHELA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial chief Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
NOWSHERA: Awami National Party secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday said that candidates fielded by...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inspected...
PESHAWAR: The capital city police have arrested 95 street criminals during a drive in the last one month and recovered...