95 street criminals arrested in one month

PESHAWAR: The capital city police have arrested 95 street criminals during a drive in the last one month and recovered millions of rupees cash and valuables from the gangs.

The senior superintendent of police Haroon ur Rashid told reporters that a crackdown is underway on the gangs involved in street crimes and 95 of them have been arrested in the last one month.

The official said police also recovered Rs3.7 million cash, five cars, nine motorbikes and 74 stolen and snatched phones from the held criminals.

The official added that trouble spots had been identified in Peshawar and being monitored with improved intelligence and operation by the cops.