Ahsan, Hasnain move into under-16 second round

KARACHI: Ahsan Ahmed and Hasnain Khurram moved into the second round of under-16 singles of 10th Essa Lab National Tennis championship at Modern Club here on Sunday.

Ahsan thrashed Basim Ali 6-1, 6-0 and Hasnain beat M Sohail 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

In the first round of men’s singles, Adnan Khan beat M Ahmed 6-2, 6-2; Salman Ahmed smashed Imran Abid 6-0, 6-2; Abdullah Khan thrashed Ahsan Salim 6-1, 2-0; Robin Das defeated M Usman 6-2, 5-0 (Rtd); Saad Salim won against Fahad Abid 6-7, 6-0, 10-6; Ahsan Siddiq beat M Asif 6-2, 6-1; M Bilal thrashed Arshad Shahid 6-2, 6-0; Murad Khan overpowered Abdul Saeed 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; Shahab Khan smashed Rohaan Masood 6-1, 6-1; and Mustafa Burny beat Asad Ahmed 6-2, 7-5.

In the first round of under-14 doubles, Abdullah Razi and Dhruf Das beat Nibras Malik and Ibrahim Qureshi 5-3, 4-0 while Taimoor and Kaamil got walkover against Kazim and Zayaan.

Mahad and Ruhab won against Inaya and Daliah 4-0, 5-4(6) in the first round of under-12 doubles.