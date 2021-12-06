Two die, six injured in accident

SHEIKHUPURA: Two men were killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck on Faisalabad Road here on Sunday. Rescue-1122 said the accident took place near Kadlathi Toll Plaza due to over speeding. As a result, two persons died on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries. Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital.
SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the Sindh government...
The tragic story of Rupee in its own words
LAHORE: The prices of majority of seasonal vegetables recorded a declining trend this week in official rate lists but...
NANKANA SAHIB: An oil tanker caught fire here on Sunday. Reportedly, the oil tanker was carrying 50,000 litres oil...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar congratulated the people of Sindh on Sindhi Culture Day. The chief minister...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang...