Monday December 06, 2021
Two die, six injured in accident

By APP
December 06, 2021

SHEIKHUPURA: Two men were killed while six others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck on Faisalabad Road here on Sunday. Rescue-1122 said the accident took place near Kadlathi Toll Plaza due to over speeding. As a result, two persons died on the spot while six others sustained serious injuries. Rescuers shifted the bodies and injured to the DHQ hospital.