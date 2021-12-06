Cotton production in Punjab increases by 40pc: Gardezi

LAHORE: Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi on Sunday said that cotton production in Punjab has increased by 40 percent during the current financial year as compared to the last year.

He said that as per cotton production data, the country’s total production of cotton has recorded an increase of 54.22 percent in the current season as compared to the previous season. Some 78,61,118 bales of cotton came to the factories, whereas in the same period last year, 46,48,118 bales of cotton were received by the factories, he added.

He further said that Punjab witnessed 36,79,016 bales of cotton this years as compared to last year’s 26,34,487 bales of cotton in the cotton factories. Thus, the growth rate of Punjab province has recorded an increase in the cotton production of almost 40 percent during the current fiscal year, he added.

Welcoming the increase in the cotton production, the provincial minister said that the farmers are happy with the increase in the cotton production as compared to the last three years. The increase in the cotton production was due to the farmer-friendly policies of the government and the staff of the agriculture department, he said, adding that the farmers also burnt their midnight oil to get this increase in the cotton production this year.