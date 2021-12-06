Govt making upcoming general elections controversial: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and central leader of PPP Syed Yusaf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that the PTI government is making the upcoming general elections controversial before being held.

He said the people of Pakistan have rejected the so-called electronic voting machines (EVMs), adding that the PPP, along with the united opposition, has also discarded the idea of their use in any polls.

Gilani, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Senate, said the government tried to legalise the use of EVMs through the unconstitutional and illegal methods in the Parliament. The PPP leader, over the lynching of Sri Lankan engineer in Sialkot, urged the government to award exemplary punishment to those responsible for the gory incident, so that the heirs of the deceased get justice and the people of Sri Lanka have confidence in the justice system of Pakistan.

He said the inflation in the country is the result of accepting IMF’s conditions. The government has accepted mortgaging the State Bank of Pakistan as part of monitory fund’s conditionalities, he added. He regretted that the rulers have been thrusting the mini-budget unabatedly ever since the Parliament had passed the budget for the current fiscal year.

The PPP leader also paid a visit to Lodharan, the headquarter of PTI veteran Jahangir Tareen, where he said that the inflation is rising on a daily basis. He said that the poor are being forced to sell their children and commit suicide due to rising inflation that has made their lives extremely miserable. Where should the poor go in such conditions and find a shelter, he questioned. He said that the opposition parties tried their best to stop the government from mortgaging the SBP, but the government paid no heed and today the nation is witnessing downfall in economy. The country has reached the brink of destruction due to the economic collapse, he added.

The PPP leader said the PPP wouldn’t leave the people alone in the challenging times, adding that it would start massive protests between December 10 and 17 against the all-time increasing inflation. The people will join the protests for the sake of country and their betterment, he added.