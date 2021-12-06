 
Body of sensitive dept official found in BRB canal

By Our Correspondent
December 06, 2021
LAHORE: Body of an official of a sensitive department was found in a canal in Haier police area here on Sunday. Locals informed the police about the body in BRB Canal. The victim was identified as 42-year old Shaukat of Sheikhupura, Narang Mandi.