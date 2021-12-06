Dangerous driving

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads in Rawalpindi and the resultant accidents and traffic jams.

For quite some time now, whenever a new road is constructed, it soon begins to look like a mess. The poor condition of roads is further exacerbated by dangerous traffic and countless potholes everywhere. Moreover, changes in weather can also ruin roads or make them dangerous. For example, rain can make them slippery. A number of accidents occur on these roads even when drivers attempt to avoid them. The authorities concerned should work to resolve this problem at the earliest to avoid any more disasters.

Muhammad Huzaifa

Rawalpindi