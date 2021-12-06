Dangerous driving

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads in Rawalpindi and the resultant accidents and traffic jams.
For quite some time now, whenever a new road is constructed, it soon begins to look like a mess. The poor condition of roads is further exacerbated by dangerous traffic and countless potholes everywhere. Moreover, changes in weather can also ruin roads or make them dangerous. For example, rain can make them slippery. A number of accidents occur on these roads even when drivers attempt to avoid them. The authorities concerned should work to resolve this problem at the earliest to avoid any more disasters.
Muhammad Huzaifa
Rawalpindi
One cannot help but think that the incident in Sialkot was somehow encouraged by the state’s recent compromise with...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of gas shortage being faced by residents of Karachi....
Dengue has been spreading rapidly across the country with new cases being reported daily. In Punjab, by November 24,...
Today corruption and unemployment are the two major causes of underdevelopment in Pakistan. The unemployed remain...
This refers to the news report ‘Sri Lankan factory manager tortured to death by workers in Sialkot’ . While...
In November, the Supreme Court declared that the rising number of sexual crime against children needed to be curbed....