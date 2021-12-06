Health secy inspects Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: Specialized Healthcare Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi along with Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid a surprise visit to Jinnah Hospital and reviewed arrangements for patients admitted to emergency, dengue, labour, paeds and CCU wards.

He enquired patients about availability of medicines and test facilities upon which they expressed satisfaction over modern healthcare and thanked the Health Department. The secretary also visited lab and reviewed testing procedure and medical reports of patients minutely. He sought briefing on different matters of the hospital. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Arif Tajammal and MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Tahir Rasheed were present. Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi directed for improving managerial and operational matters besides strengthening IT system. He issued instructions for transfer or rotation of officers working in the hospital for more than 20 years. MS Dr Tahir Rasheed was also directed to ensure medicines free of cost in hospital for patients, especially in emergency besides making better cleanliness in the hospital.