Moot on Parkinson’s starts

LAHORE: The inaugural ceremony of “21st international neurology update conference and 2nd Parkinson's disease and movement disorders conference" was held here at Department of Neurology King Edward Medical University in collaboration with PSN (Pakistan Society of Neurology), MDSP (Movement Disorder Society of Neurology) and PINS (Pakistan International Neuroscience Society) under chairmanship of Prof Ahsan Numan.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal graced the occasion with his presence as a chief guest. Prof. Ahsan Numan started the ceremony with welcome address. On this occasion neurologists from all over the country were present including Prof Nasrullah, Prof Naeem Kasuri, Prof Sarwar Siddiqui, Prof Ather Javed, Prof Mohsin Zaheer and many others.

Prof Khalid Gondal appreciated the efforts of teaching faculty of neurology and encouraged the need for continuing educational and research activities. He mentioned postgraduate programmes in stroke medicine, interventional neurology and EPILEPSY are need of time. He congratulated the organising team for arranging a successful conference, where neuro physicians from Peshawar to Karachi and Quetta participated and presented their papers and research work.

The conference also included a variety of state of the arts lectures from national as well as international guest speakers. Consultant neurologists and students from all over the country attended the event. The event concluded with distribution of shields amongst the guest speakers and the organisers, followed by a group photograph and dinner.