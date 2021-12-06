3,500 graduates given degrees at convocation

LAHORE: More than 3,500 graduates were conferred degrees at the convocation of a university here Sunday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar, Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and others participated in the convocation ceremony while Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri, Chairman and Patron of Minhaj-ul-Quran International, Chairman of the Board of Governors of Minhaj University Lahore, Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Sajid Mahmood Shehzad and others spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the convocation through a video link, Dr Tahirul Qadri said that the key to development and prosperity was in the hands of educated youth and added education without training was useless.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said he was ashamed of the tragedies like Sialkot and the Model Town. He said that justice would be served in Sialkot tragedy and the culprits would be hanged. Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Dr Muhammad Tahirul Qadri presented peaceful face of Islam to the world.