NA-133 by-poll: Politics of money buried, says Hasaan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and spokesperson for the Punjab government, Hasaan Khawar said the politics of money had been buried in NA-133 by-election.

Attempts to purchase vote for Rs2,000 each also proved failure as those receiving money did not come out for casting their votes, he said while addressing the annual convocation of a private university here Sunday. He said NA-133 by-election conducted the autopsy of the politics of money and the capitalist politicians. The voters practically rejected the election as PTI was not contesting the by-poll and everyone saw the practical proof of this fact. He said the people had badly rejected the masterminds of rigging mafia. This reflects how much such elements are hated by the people. Now PMLN and the PPP are fully aware that their old tactics of rigging would no longer work.

Hasaan Khawar said that the next elections would be a trial of election reforms. He termed the turnout of NA-133 by-election a real result because the voters by remaining in their homes cleared the situation.

He said the Sialkot incident not only gave us a lesson of self-accountability but also reminds us of our responsibilities towards respect for laws, the writ of the state and justice system. He said having difference of opinion was the right of others but to cross the limit in the wake of difference or disagreement was not appropriate. He said the rising trend of intolerance was damaging the society. Educational institutions are centres of peace and they should play their role by arranging debates among the youth. He congratulated the students who received medals at the convocation and welcomed them in the next phase of life and expressed the hope that the skills acquired from here would help them in practical life. He also stressed on the need for vocational and technical training of the youth.

Talking about the NA-133 by-poll, he said after today's election situation, if the PDM wanted to fulfill its passion of protests against the government, it should do so as not many people would join them in their protests. He said despite the distribution of millions of rupees, both the parties neither got respect nor voted by Lahorites. People have expressed their trust in Imran Khan and his government. He also congratulated the Punjab government on the peaceful conduct of by-elections.