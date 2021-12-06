Bob Dole, WWII hero and veteran US lawmaker passes away

Washington: Bob Dole, who battled back from severe injuries in World War II to become a five-term US senator and the Republican Party’s 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday, his family foundation announced. He was 98.

"It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep," the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted. "At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years." Dole was elected to the US Senate in 1968 and was re-elected in 1974, 1980, 1986 and 1992, serving both as Senate majority and minority leader over the years.