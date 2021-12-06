Saudi Arabia approves entry of tourists with Sputnik jab

Moscow: Saudi Arabia has granted approval for people vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik jab to enter the country in a move that will enable Muslims to take part in religious pilgrimages, the vaccine’s developers said on Sunday.
"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine starting from January 1, 2022," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of Sputnik V, said in a statement.
Washington: Bob Dole, who battled back from severe injuries in World War II to become a five-term US senator and the...
BEIJING: China has released a five-year action plan on improving rural living environment amid the bid to promote...
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 552 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a press release. Of...
Tunis: The Tunisian presidency on Sunday dismissed the country’s consuls in Paris and Milan and ordered financial...
Nicosia: A Syrian man is to go on trial in Cyprus for the murder of two foreign women whose bodies were unearthed on...
LISBON: Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signed on Sunday the decree that formalises the dissolution of...